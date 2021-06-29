PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 29, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PSVR Games

Space Explore VR $9.99

YOU ARE BEING FOLLOWED Free

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives SHINGEN SAMURAI-FIGHTER $7.99

BeeFense BeeMastered $7.99

CrossCode PS5 $19.99

Curved Space PS4 & PS5 $19.99

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Despotism 3k $10.99

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition $44.99

Empire of Angels IV $19.99

The Eternal Castle [Remastered] $14.99

Farm for your Life $19.99

Farm for your Life PS5 $19.99

Flatland Vol. 2 $3.99

Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Independence Day Break $6.99

Legend of Mana $29.99

Lizard Lady vs the Cats and Avatar Bundle $0.49

Loopindex PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Mighty Aphid $4.99

Open Country $14.99

Real Farm – Gold Edition $29.99

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Sakura Succubus 3 PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter $39.99

Space – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Tetris Effect: Connected BETA TEST Free

