Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm has shifted its focus to the studio’s “next project” as support for additional content, DLC, and characters in Mortal Kombat 11 wraps up. The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account tweeted the news to let fans know not to expect any more surprise character announcements, costumes, or any other DLC content, as support has now come to an end after two years.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021

First released in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 got a robust amount of support from NetherRealm beginning with six additional characters in the Kombat Pack 1, along with numerous additional skins for the characters in the game. 2020 saw the release of the story expansion Aftermath, which added three more characters, skins, and a whole new add-on to the original game’s story. Kombat Pack 2 brought three more characters later that year, with additional skin packs, including the Klassic MK Movie pack, rounding out the content offerings.

Players had long wondered if support would continue and if other favorite characters or skins would ever be brought to the game, but this confirms that support has now ended. Players will have to wait for the next inevitable Mortal Kombat to see if characters like Reptile, Stryker, and Smoke will find their way back to the series again.

What’s unclear from the post is how much this impacts ongoing support, including bug fixes, balance changes, and other development support outside of adding content. The tweet only says “DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end,” which appears to leave the door open for NetherRealm to continue passively supporting the live game with balances and fixes in the future.

However, what this does mean is the majority of NetherRealm’s development team has shifted over to working on new content for its upcoming unannounced title. Previous rumors have indicated that this will be a Marvel fighting game (or a fighting game that somehow involves Marvel), though a lot of fans are also hoping for Injustice 3, following up on NetherRealm’s previous work with DC.

