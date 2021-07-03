Devolver Digital has announced that the Ronimo Games-developed multiplayer dungeon crawler, Blightbound, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 27th. The game will support cross-play.

In a group of three, players will leave their mountain abode and face Blight – a “mysterious and corrupting fog” that has engulfed land. Blightbound will feature handcrafted dungeons and “clever” puzzles. Players will assume the role of a warrior, assassin, or mage to take on the challenges and fight powerful bosses.

Key features include:

Explore an ever-expanding game with dozens of dungeons to explore, new heroes to recover and use and new loot to retrieve.

Collect over 20 unique heroes, each with their own unique skill set, passive abilities and fully narrated story to complete.

Hundreds of unique items to loot and craft to improve each hero and alter their repertoire of attacks and abilities.

Build out your refuge atop the mountain by recruiting new artisans to craft more items, fulfilling bounties and training your heroes.

Battle through three distinct lands, each with several dungeons to conquer, including the eerie Gravemark, the oppressive Underhold and the precarious Blood Ridge.

Distinct class roles that reward team play and powerful ultimate abilities that charge by fulfilling your role. Block damage as a warrior, interrupt enemies as an assassin or heal your allies as a mage.

A stunning mix of hand-painted characters and real time 3D models and lighting effects.

Check out a new trailer below.

Any of our readers interested in Blightbound?