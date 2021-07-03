Devolver Digital has announced that the Ronimo Games-developed multiplayer dungeon crawler, Blightbound, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 27th. The game will support cross-play.
In a group of three, players will leave their mountain abode and face Blight – a “mysterious and corrupting fog” that has engulfed land. Blightbound will feature handcrafted dungeons and “clever” puzzles. Players will assume the role of a warrior, assassin, or mage to take on the challenges and fight powerful bosses.
Key features include:
- Explore an ever-expanding game with dozens of dungeons to explore, new heroes to recover and use and new loot to retrieve.
- Collect over 20 unique heroes, each with their own unique skill set, passive abilities and fully narrated story to complete.
- Hundreds of unique items to loot and craft to improve each hero and alter their repertoire of attacks and abilities.
- Build out your refuge atop the mountain by recruiting new artisans to craft more items, fulfilling bounties and training your heroes.
- Battle through three distinct lands, each with several dungeons to conquer, including the eerie Gravemark, the oppressive Underhold and the precarious Blood Ridge.
- Distinct class roles that reward team play and powerful ultimate abilities that charge by fulfilling your role. Block damage as a warrior, interrupt enemies as an assassin or heal your allies as a mage.
- A stunning mix of hand-painted characters and real time 3D models and lighting effects.
Check out a new trailer below.
Any of our readers interested in Blightbound?