Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog have released small patches for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Last of Us Part II, respectively, aimed towards minor bug fixes and performance improvements.

In case of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, update version 1.10 on the PlayStation 5 further improves ray traced reflections in the Performance RT mode. If you thought the game looked stunning, it certainly looks perfect now. Patch notes are as follows:

Global stability fixes and performance improvements

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality in the Performance RT graphics mode

Fix for an issue with motion blur on certain pedestrians

In case of The Last of Us II, no patch notes are available beyond “bug fixes and improvements,” but as reported by MP1st, update 1.09, which weighs a meager 96 MB, seems to fix the in-game timer when playing in 60 frames-per-second mode. It was only a month ago that the developer released a patch to add 60 FPS support for the PS5.

We’ll update our readers if Naughty Dog releases official patch notes.

In other Last of Us news, HBO’s take on the franchise has officially begun filming in Calgary, Canada. An image shared on Instagram by Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy, captured a key moment from the set that shows Joel (Pedro Pascal), his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), and Tommy in a car. While not an actual screen from the show, the photo holds a lot of significance considering the events of the first game. Check it out below and stay tuned for updates.