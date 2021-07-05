Metro developer 4A Games has been hard at work on its new AAA IP, and while the studio hasn’t officially unveiled anything, its job descriptions drop some hints about the game.

It looks like 4A’s new IP will also be a shooter, or it’ll at least have elements of first-person shooters. The job description for an Environment Concept Artist, for example, states that 4A prefers developers with a “passion for FPS games.” The job description for a Senior Technical Artist goes a little bit deeper and states that 4A is aiming to create “the most lively video game environments ever seen.”

“We are looking for a Technical Artist who will make a major contribution into creating the most lively video game environments ever seen,” the advertisement reads. “Push boundaries of modern platforms and optimize features effectively.”

The job advertisements further indicate that 4A is using its recently-overhauled proprietary 4A Engine for the new IP.

“With Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles offering Ray Tracing support, we took the decision to radically overhaul our proprietary 4A Engine and realize our ambitions for a fully Ray Traced experience on next gen consoles and high-end PC,” 4A said back in February. “We have built an all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline that brings a number of optimizations, upgrades, and new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting that we pioneered with the original release of Metro Exodus, as well as an upgraded implementation of our powerful Temporal Reconstruction technology to further boost resolution, visual detail, and performance.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about 4A’s new IP.

[Source: 4A Games]