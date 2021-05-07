As promised, 4A Games will release an enhanced version of Metro Exodus for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on June 18th. Titled Metro Exodus Complete Edition, the upcoming title will feature fully ray-traced lighting and will run at 4K/60 frames-per-second on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“The base game and DLC expansions will feature both our ground-breaking Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and the Ray Traced Emissive Lighting techniques pioneered in the original release of Metro Exodus and The Two Colonels expansion across all content,” 4A Games wrote in a press release. “The next gen consoles will benefit from dramatically reduced loading times thanks to the use of their SSD storage optimizations, 4K texture packs, and a range of platform-specific features including spatial audio and controller latency improvements on Xbox, and support for the haptic features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.”

Those who own Metro Exodus on last-gen consoles will be able to grab the upgrade at no additional cost. An official overview is as follows:

The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

Check out a new trailer on YouTube (requires sign in).