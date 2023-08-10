Metro 2033 Creator Given Prison Sentence for Speaking Out Against Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The Author of the Metro series Dmitri Glukhovsky has been handed an eight-year prison sentence by a Russian court for allegedly spreading disinformation about the country’s armed forces.

Glukhovsky, a former journalist turned author, created the hit novel Metro 2033 which led to a series of books and video game adaptations he’s had an active hand in. Most recently he consulted on 4A’s third game in the series Metro Exodus.

The Associated Press reported that posts on social media platforms by Glukhovsky that accused Russian soldiers of committing crimes during the country’s invasion of Ukraine were deemed ‘fake information’ about the war. Glukhovsky was tried in absentia as he is currently not residing in Russia.

Why Was Dmitri Glukhovsky Sentenced?

Russian law was changed shortly after the war on Ukraine was declared. It allows the country to dole out heavy prison sentences of up to 15 years for any citizen going against the narrative Russia has produced about the invasion of Ukraine.

Glukhovsky has been critical of his homeland’s actions during the invasion. Last year he said the war on Ukraine ”unleashed by Putin is becoming more terrible and inhuman every day, and the pretexts under which it was started look more and more insignificant and false.”

The author is involved with the next Metro game, possibly thought to release next year. According to developer 4A Games, will be the first to implement an ambitious multiplayer component of some kind.