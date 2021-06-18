4A Games has said that today’s Metro Exodus PlayStation 5 upgrade will drastically improve the overall experience for players jumping in now.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, the studio said that it utilized “every aspect” of the PS5 hardware to enhance the game, including doubling the frame rate from 30 fps to 60 fps, bumping resolution up to 4K, overhauling the game engine for fully ray traced lighting, using the SSD to significantly reduce load times, and using 3D audio to increase immersion.

No PS5 game would be complete without DualSense support, of course, and Metro Exodus makes great use of the controller.

“The advanced haptic feedback gives each weapon a unique feel upon discharge, recoil, reload, or jam,” wrote the developer. “Players will even feel the subtle differences within the same weapon class as they adapt and customize on the fly using our in-the-field crafting and customization mechanics; adding a heavier stock to increase stability, or a suppressor to reduce muzzle climb all change how the controller responds in the player’s hands.”

As an example, the Tikhar and Helsing use adaptive triggers to increase pressure and resistance while priming and charging.

“Maintaining high air pressure in the tank is essential to preserve the Tikhar’s lethality, and this has to be manually topped up by pumping the right trigger; as the pressure increases, so does the resistance on the trigger action so players can feel when maximum pressure has been attained,” added 4A Games.

Metro Exodus‘ PS5 upgrade is free for players who own the PS4 version.

[Source: PS Blog]