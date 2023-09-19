How Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Uses the PS5’s DualSense & SSD

Sony has revealed some of the ways that Insomniac Games‘ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will utilize the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller and SSD.

How does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 use the DualSense controller?

A post by Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Manager Tim Turi on the PlayStation Blog revealed that the sequel‘s environmental effects like the ringing of a massive bell or a giant enemy rampaging make the controller emit major haptic pulses.

“The preview opens with Peter in his new Black Suit facing off against Kraven amidst church rafters,” the blog post reads. “A massive bell tolls, sending impactful, reverberating ripples through the DualSense controller haptics. The resonant haptic sensation sells the bell’s disruptive effect on the twitching Black Suit. Cutscenes with the massive stampeding Lizard are also accented by intense haptic pulses, emulating the nerve-jangling might of the mutating Super Villain.”

The adaptive triggers are also used (sometimes asymmetrically) in sequences like one that sees Peter Parker/Spider-Man aligning a particle collider’s beam emitters.

“One moment early in the preview tasks Peter with helping Harry Osborn align a particle collider’s beam emitters,” it states. “A brief minigame appears when Spider-Man webs the emitters. I enjoyed carefully pressing the adaptive triggers with asymmetrical levels of pressure and watching on-screen prompts to correctly lock them into place. It’s a satisfying, novel example of the triggers’ accuracy and tactile feedback.”

In terms of the SSD, the fast loading capabilities make things like flying through New York with the new Web Wings possible.

“Web Wings give players a new option to soar over the city,” the post says. “The power of PS5 allows Marvel’s New York City to load in faster than previous titles. This translates to speedier movement through the city, including boosting along wind tunnel routes at impressive speeds using the new Web Wings. Spidey’s tried-and-true web-swinging is also faster and feels as joyful as ever. Weaving together the traditional web-swinging with the new Web Wings gliding created an empowering and buttery smooth way to traverse the city.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 5.