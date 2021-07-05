Shadow Warrior developer, Flying Wild Hog, has announced Space Punks – an over-the-top cooperative action role-playing game set in an ever-changing world. The game will be published by Runescape studio Jagex, and will release on consoles and PC.

Check out a trailer below.

An official description reads:

A top-down looter shooter, Space Punks features crazy, over-the-top action in a unique, irreverent sci-fi setting. Players are given the chance to blast their way to fame, glory and wealth by taking on lucrative contracts on far-flung planets against impossible odds. Space Punks is designed to be a living, breathing, and ever-changing gameworld – a true living game built in line with Flying Wild Hog’s creative mission to make action-packed, fast-paced, and wholeheartedly unique titles that transport players into unexpected and exciting new worlds.

Space Punks will enter early access on PC on July 14th, followed by an open beta on PC sometime in winter 2021. A console release will follow in 2022.

Flying Wild Hog and Jagex have yet to specify which consoles Space Punks is in development for.

In February 2020, Flying Wild Hog revealed that it has three unannounced projects in the works. Now that Space Punks has been revealed, fans can look forward to its mystery project with publisher Focus Home Interactive, which was announced last September. The studio previously said that it wants to deliver AAA quality experiences after “floating” in the “AAA/indie area” for a long time.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Space Punks and Flying Wild Hog’s other unannounced projects.