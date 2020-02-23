Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog has three unannounced games in development, two of which the studio is planning to announce this year.

In an interview with Wccftech, CEO Michał Szustak said that Flying Wild Hog will aim to deliver AAA experiences with the two games it’ll announce in 2020. The third title is an “original action game with awesome quality and fun.”

Szustak said:

Our dream obviously is to have all our games with the highest quality possible. We were always, you know, floating into this AAA/indie area. So we hope that we can actually leave this area with the two projects we are going to announce this year. So it’s going to be something huge for us. In my opinion, we will finally deliver a full AAA experience with these two titles. The third title is a little smaller, but it’s still an original action game with awesome quality and fun.

When asked if the new games will be shooters, Szustak said that the developer is always looking to try something new but will not abandon first-person shooters. He declined to say whether the games will release for next-gen consoles or not.

Szustak also expressed his thoughts on what we know about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X so far.

Since we do action games, we are super happy because it will be much easier to deliver 60 frames-per-second, obviously. In terms of difficulties with making the games, I think the new generation will be much more accessible. So we predict that we will have less problems to actually, you know, develop games for next gen than we had with the current gen.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming titles.

[Source: Wccftech]