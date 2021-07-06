SNK has confirmed The King of Fighters XV will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 when it is released during the first quarter of 2022, as well as Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The game will be published both digitally and at retail worldwide by Koch Media.

Very few other details were announced about the next installment in the fighting game franchise, which has been known about publicly since it was briefly mentioned during an IPO investor relations conference two years ago. When it was officially announced at the start of this year, Creative Director Eisuke Ogura promised the game would be “fast paced while adding elements to make it more exciting“. The graphics and sound will also be improved from The King of Fighters XIV.

Koch Media’s director of global partner publishing Stephan Schmidt said about the partnership:

We are delighted to be working again with SNK and excited to support them with our local publishing offices around the world. It is particularly thrilling to be able to work on such a legendary fighting game franchise. I’m convinced that we’ll achieve great things together for the digital and physical release of this title.

Over the last six months, a variety of fighters have been revealed through their own trailers and/or screenshots. The roster of fighters currently includes:

Team Hero

Shun’ei

Meitenkun

Benimaru Nikaido

Team Fatal Fury

Joe Higashi

Andy Bogard

Terry Bogard

Team Sacred Treasures

Iori Yagami

Kyo Kusanagi

Chizuru Kagura

Team Orochi

Yashiro Nanakase

Shermie

Chris

Team Art of Fighting

King

Ryo Sakazaki

Robert Garcia

Team Ikari

Leona Heidern

Ralf Jones

Clark Still

Team Secret Agent

Blue Mary

Luong

Vanessa

Others

Yuri Sakazaki

Mai Shiranui

The release window refers to the first quarter of the financial year, which means we’re likely to see the game reach our shores during the spring. More details have been promised for the future.

