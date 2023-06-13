King of Fighters 15 Cross-Play Release Date Set Alongside Free DLC

SNK has finally revealed the King of Fighters 15 cross-play release date. The announcement confirmed players will be able to fight their friends anywhere later this month.

When does The King of Fighters 15 cross-play come out?

According to SNK, the King of Fighters cross-play release date is set for June 20. Cross-play will arrive in a brand-new update for the game on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will finally allow players to fight against anyone no matter the platform.

SNK also revealed that a free DLC character, Goenitz, will be added into the game. A trailer for the character can be seen below:

For fans familiar with The King of Fighters series, Goenitz is no stranger. The character has appeared in a handful of past games, including The King of Fighters ’96, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters, 2002, and even was a character in the anime series The King of Fighters: Destiny.

The King of Fighters XV released in February 2022, and launched with 39 playable characters. Since then, the game has added 18 more characters via its two seasons of content. With Goenitz, that brings the playable roster all the way up to a staggering 58.