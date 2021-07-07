The latest Warframe update titled Sisters of Parvos is now live, and includes an expanded storyline as well as a new comic book collection quest, Corpus Lich system with weapon rewards, and a new Warframe named Yareli. Players can acquire these rewards by fighting against the Corpus forces and saving the Ventkids of Fortuna, as well as participating in a whole new series of challenges.

The update revolves around the threatening Parvos Granum and Corpus Corporation. As revealed in the update’s title, Parvos has created a series of “sisters” fitted with Corpus weapons and companions called the “Sister’s Hounds”. Players can encounter these new enemies through the Corpus Lich System, unlockable after the completion of The War Within and Call of Tempestarii quests.

While there are a few prerequisites that need to be met before taking on these new enemies, Digital Extremes has also added a new Warframe named Yareli, which it states is “one of the most accessible new Warframes” in the game. She can attack enemies with blades of ice and powerful geysers, and even has her own aquatic-themed version of the K-Drive. Yareli is also the main character in the new comic book, which players can unlock after completing a variety of K-Drive challenges in the Orb Vallis.

Below is a list of the Sisters of Parvos update’s main changes and additions:

Warframe Sisters of Parvos Update

New Corpus Lich System with Weapon Rewards

Kuva Lich System Enhancements with New Battles and Rewards

New Void Storms Rewards and New Syndicate Armor

Parazon Rework and Melee Weapon Rebalance

Companion Changes, Helminth Additions, and Legendary Rank #1

New Steel Path Rewards, Ember Deluxe, and New TennoGen Bundles

Supporter Pack Available as an Optionable Purchase

You can also check out the official Warframe Sisters of Parvos update trailer below:

If you’re interested in learning more about Warframe, you can also check out our review of the game on the PS5.

[Source: PS Blog, Gamespress]