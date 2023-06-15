Wild Hearts Update Adds Alpha Venomglider, New Weapons, Quests, and More

Omega Force has released another big Wild Hearts update today, June 15. This new patch adds a ton of content, like a new Volatile Test quests, weapons, eyeglasses ornament, an armor set, and another Kemono variant. The team also gave a quick rundown of what we can expect with next month’s update.

How to find the Alpha Venomglider in Wild Hearts

Once players have completed the Wild Hearts main campaign, a new “Fierce Floral Profusion” quest will appear in the Side Stories section. With the help of the new weapons and armor set that use material gathered from the new enemy, players will need to face the “Alpha” Kemono that’s causing chaos in numerous areas of Akikure Canyon. The new Alpha Venomglider Kemono is even covered in something that looks suspiciously like spider lilies.

The Side Stories section of the main map is also home to the new Volatile Test training quests. These quests mean up to three players can take on the Deeply Volatile Kemono without needing to spend Keystones. The battle conditions will also be slightly easier than normal as they’re aimed at hunters who are struggling to defeat the creatures with a single Life Thread. Players get a “more flexible opportunity” to learn to tell Volatile and Deeply Volatile Kemono attacks apart. However, this means the rewards for success won’t be as great, namely being three new emotes and three stamps.

EA also gave us a brief glimpse at the content coming with the game’s July update. There will be a new subspecies of Kemono added to the game. The Tsukuyomi is a new subspecies of Amaterasu and will also bring along a new quest, weapon, and armor set. There will also be four new Serial Hunt quests that will introduce new rewards, too. This update is due to be released on July 13.