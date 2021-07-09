PSLS  •  News  •  Video

The Witcher Season 2 Premieres on Netflix on December 17, Get Sneak Peeks of the New Season Out of WitcherCon

The Witcher season 2 is set to release on Netflix on December 17, 2021. The release date was announced during WitcherCon, which also showcased some sneak peaks at the characters, environments, and a few scenes from the upcoming season.

The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles

They also revealed the names of all the season 2 episodes—well, almost all of them. The eighth and final episode of the season is listed as “Top Secret,” probably due to spoilers.

  1. A Grain of Truth
  2. Kaer Morhen
  3. What is Lost
  4. Redanian Intelligence
  5. Turn Your Back
  6. Dear Friend
  7. Voleth Meir
  8. [Top Secret]

As the Netflix series continues to adapt The Witcher books rather than the games, the episode titles above can be deciphered by looking to the pages of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels. The first season was based largely around the short story collections The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, while the second seems to start delving into the meat of the main Witcher books.  Based on sneak peaks, we know that Ciri will train at Kaer Morhen with Lambert. The bard Jaskier will also return. And we’ve seen casting of a variety of other characters from the series who weren’t seen in Season 1.

The eight episode run matches the series’ first season, which also had eight episodes. Season 1 originally premiered on December 20th, 2019, making it just shy of two full years between the seasons. This is owed largely to the pandemic that caught everyone off-guard in 2020 and delayed production.

WitcherCon gave us a quick look at Ciri and Lambert at Kaer Morhen.

We also got to see Jaskier with a new hair style. Looks like he grew his out during the pandemic too. Will he have a new hit song as catchy as “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”?

Additionally, Ciri and Yennefer’s paths may be on a collision course in Season 2.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 17, 2021. All eight episodes will release at the same time.

[Via: ComingSoon]