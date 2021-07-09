The Witcher season 2 is set to release on Netflix on December 17, 2021. The release date was announced during WitcherCon, which also showcased some sneak peaks at the characters, environments, and a few scenes from the upcoming season.

Destiny has revealed itself. Prepare for The Witcher Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/wx5RuCn11Z — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles

They also revealed the names of all the season 2 episodes—well, almost all of them. The eighth and final episode of the season is listed as “Top Secret,” probably due to spoilers.

A Grain of Truth Kaer Morhen What is Lost Redanian Intelligence Turn Your Back Dear Friend Voleth Meir [Top Secret]

Can you decipher the clues hidden in our Season 2 episode titles? Share your theories! #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/owpvZE5oVw — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

As the Netflix series continues to adapt The Witcher books rather than the games, the episode titles above can be deciphered by looking to the pages of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels. The first season was based largely around the short story collections The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, while the second seems to start delving into the meat of the main Witcher books. Based on sneak peaks, we know that Ciri will train at Kaer Morhen with Lambert. The bard Jaskier will also return. And we’ve seen casting of a variety of other characters from the series who weren’t seen in Season 1.

The eight episode run matches the series’ first season, which also had eight episodes. Season 1 originally premiered on December 20th, 2019, making it just shy of two full years between the seasons. This is owed largely to the pandemic that caught everyone off-guard in 2020 and delayed production.

WitcherCon gave us a quick look at Ciri and Lambert at Kaer Morhen.

Ciri and Lambert; the student and the teacher, though from the sounds of it, not quite clear on which is which #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/28knEn9k4D — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

We also got to see Jaskier with a new hair style. Looks like he grew his out during the pandemic too. Will he have a new hit song as catchy as “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”?

Your wishes (and demands) for new Jaskier content have been granted. Here’s a preview of the bard in Season 2. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/E0UYw2qpaz — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Additionally, Ciri and Yennefer’s paths may be on a collision course in Season 2.

Take a look behind the scenes with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, and see how their paths might cross in Season 2… #WitcherCon https://t.co/eH6sMZyz9R — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 17, 2021. All eight episodes will release at the same time.

[Via: ComingSoon]