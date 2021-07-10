CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen update is still scheduled to release this year on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In addition to the upgrades, the game will come with new box art, and will include free downloadable content inspired by the Netflix show.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

We’ll update our readers when further details are announced.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will take advantage of new consoles to offer players a range of technical and visual enhancements, including ray tracing and faster loading times. The changes will be applied to the base game as well as both expansions – Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine – which will be part of the Complete Edition.

In related news, season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher will release on December 17th. It’ll feature eight episodes. Netflix released the titles of seven episodes, urging fans to look for clues.

What you’ve all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here’s the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/TT4yYttA5F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Any of our readers looking forward to the next-gen update and/or the Netflix show?

Stay tuned for more Witcher news, and share your theories about season 2 with us below.