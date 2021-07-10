Netflix has announced that The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf anime will stream on August 23rd this year. Check out a trailer below.

Face your demons. Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 23. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/qDRdxMRHfD — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” reads an official synopsis.

Elsewhere during WitcherCon, CD Projekt RED announced a full-length Witcher manga inspired by Japanese folklore. Titled The Witcher Ronin, the manga is being authored by Rafał Jaki, and will feature illustrations by Japanese artist Hataya.

CD Projekt RED will soon be running a Kickstarter campaign for hard copies of the manga’s collector’s edition.

“An original comic set in an ancient-Japanese-inspired world where monster slayer Geralt trails the mythical Lady of Snow Yuki Onna,” reads the Kickstarter description.

Speaking to IGN, Jaki said that the manga will tell a standalone “Elseworld” story.

“I personally love the new monsters and folk tales we can experiment with,” said Jaki. “Both Europe and Japan have a unique tradition in this area, and bringing iconic Japanese stories and monsters and fitting them in a Witcher context was the most exciting thing for me. We took cues from other Elseworld comics where, for example in Superman Red Son even though Superman lands in the CCCP instead of Kansas, [in the] U.S. he is still called Superman — it’s an artistic license that allows people to have fun with the concept and understand it easily.”

A release window has yet to be announced.