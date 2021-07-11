Arc System Works has announced that the WayForward-developed side-scrolling, 2D adventure game RWBY: Arrowfell will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms in 2022. It was first announced in September 2020 for multi-platform release this year.

“I am beyond excited to finally share details around our new video game, RWBY: Arrowfell,” Rooster Teeth’s Kerry Shawcross said in a press release. “This is a match made in Remnant! Rooster Teeth, WayForward, and Arc System Works are mutual fans of one another, so this is truly a dream come true for all of us. I’ve always thought a RWBY game in this vein would be perfect and it’s so incredible to see it come to life. We hope fans are as thrilled as we are when this all-new action-adventure releases next year. Believe me, it will be worth the wait!”

Check out a teaser trailer below.

In RWBY: Arrowfell, players will control Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long to stop a mysterious threat to Atlas. The game will offer solo as well as local and online multiplayer modes.

An official description reads:

As players explore Atlas, Mantle, and numerous surrounding environments, they will face off against the Creatures of Grimm and other enemies straight from the show, as well as never-before-seen threats. The team also crosses paths with familiar faces including General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives, plus a fearless new group of Huntresses known as Team BRIR. In addition to voiceovers from the original cast (including Lindsay Jones as Ruby, Kara Eberle as Weiss, Arryn Zech as Blake, and Barbara Dunkleman as Yang), RWBY: Arrowfell features an original score by Dale North with vocal contributions by Casey Lee Williams. Furthermore, the game contains seven minutes of exclusively created broadcast-quality animated cutscenes, as well as a dynamic new hand-drawn art style for the in-game visuals that allows fans to experience the world of RWBY like never before.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.