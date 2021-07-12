Gran Turismo 7 Beta Test Seemingly Leaked by PlayStation Website

Gran Turismo 7 will apparently be getting a beta test at some point in the future. As spotted by GTPlanet, the PlayStation website was running a promotion where the reward for completion was an early access code to the beta. The problem is the beta isn’t running and the codes don’t work.

The promotion, which has since been removed, was found in the Experience PlayStation section of the website. Here was an Italia Quest that contained four different things for players to do. Simply watching the original Gran Turismo 7 launch demo for as little as ten seconds allowed players to unlock a code for the PlayStation 5 version of the Italy Gran Turismo beta. The problem is the 12 digit code was the same for all people completing the quest and was a placeholder that didn’t work: 1234-5678-9012.

Polyphony Digital is yet to announce a beta for their upcoming racer, although bearing in mind that Gran Turismo Sport had a beta test, it isn’t all that surprising that one is likely to be planned. The quest seemed to indicate the beta would be PS5 exclusive, although whether this will change now that the game is also heading towards PS4 remains to be seen. The decision to develop the game for both platforms is reported to be a fairly recent choice given that PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst feels it inappropriate to walk away from the large install base of more than 110 million PS4s.

The game will drop the emphasis on esports that took pride of place in Gran Turismo Sport and will instead return to the classic and nostalgic feel of games like Gran Turismo 1-4. Those who play the game on PS5 will benefit from many of the console specific features like fast loading, 3D audio, haptic feedback, Adaptive Triggers, 4K support, HDR, and a target frame rate of 60 frames-per-second. Ray tracing will also make a large difference to the game’s visuals.

GT7 has recently been delayed into 2022 due to delays in development while the team coped with the coronavirus restrictions. Sony has promised to share more details on Gran Turismo 7‘s release date “when available”.

[Source: GTPlanet]