A recent study found that those who played Red Dead Redemption 2 were more likely to correctly identify photos of animals in the game. It also found that people who played the game recently, and those who chose the “naturalist” role in RDR Online scored higher on the test. The study provides evidence that immersive experiences like RDR2 which feature many real-world animals, some of which are now extinct, can help teach gamers natural history and be more accessible and appealing than traditional educational games. Who knew games could be fun and educational?

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter and Truro College, and published by the British Ecological Society. A total of 586 participants, 444 of which actually played RDR2, were subjected to a test in which they would identify 15 species of animals that exist in the game. First, the participants were given a simple picture of the animal in a field and asked to name the animal in question. If they couldn’t answer, the researchers then gave them a list of five names to choose from, including species that were very similar to the correct answer.

The study found that, on average, those who played RDR2 were able to identify 10 out of the 15 animals, whereas those who didn’t could only identify 7. Additionally, it found that those who recently played the game, chose the Naturalist role in RDR Online, or lived in North America had a higher probability of answering correctly.

When the researchers asked participants about their experiences in the game, many found that the immersive quality of the game helped shape many of its memorable events. One notable example included how predators could be seen hunting their prey without any input from the player. Another respondent also noted that after completing the Carolina Parakeet hunting mission, the game would tell players that the species was officially extinct.

While RDR2 by nature of being a video game still has some inaccuracies—most of the game’s predators, for example, are overtly hostile and will always attack the character, despite animals not actually doing this in real life—the study notes that that immersive experiences can help players learn about wildlife and animal behavior.

So, the next time someone points out you’re playing too much Red Dead Redemption 2, tell them that you’re studying to become a wildlife biologist!

[Source: Gamingsym]