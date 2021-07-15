Xbox boss Phil Spencer has praised the DualSense once again, and has suggested that Microsoft will look into some of its features for use in future iterations of the Xbox controller. However, there are no concrete plans to update the peripherals at this point in time.

Speaking on an episode of Kinda Funny Gamecast, Spencer said (via Video Games Chronicle):

When I think about our hardware roadmap, and I really love the evolution of [Microsoft Gaming Engineer CVP] Liz Hamren’s team and the work that they’ve done. We’re definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places. There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the controller. I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that and there are things that we should go do. But probably not in the more bespoke accessories place right now. We just look at what happens on Windows and other places and see if there’s a unique opportunity for us. Right now I don’t think there’s anything that’s obvious to me.

Last November, Spencer said that he “applauds” Sony for its work on the DualSense, and made no secret of his desire for companies to learn from one another. He believes that it benefits the games industry to push innovation – whether it’s technical innovation or evolution of distribution and business models like Game Pass.

Sony has so far resisted subscription services like Game Pass, declaring them non-feasible models.

[Source: Kinda Funny via VGC]