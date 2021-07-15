A new Destiny 2 leak seems to indicate that Bungie is planning a big Destiny 2 Halo crossover later this year to help fill the gap in between the launch of Season 15 and the delayed Witch Queen expansion. The leak also claims to have a bunch of details about The Witch Queen expansion and story, which we won’t be detailing here in case any of them do turn out to be true.

As with all leaks and rumors, we must preface this one once again with a few grains of salt. However, this particular leak bears some veracity, perhaps, or perhaps not. It comes in the form of a Pastebin dump of information. Evidence shows that this document was created back in January (though that can be faked), and some of the details have already come true. For example, it cites the Witch Queen tagline as “Survive the Truth,” which is what Bungie used when hyping up next month’s stream to show off the new expansion and future of Destiny 2.

It also has accurate details about the past couple of seasons. So unless data is being manipulated, much of what’s here seems to be legitimate. However, these details haven’t been otherwise confirmed or corroborated in any way, and it’s possible it could be getting modified after the fact to make it appear as if it’s correctly predicting things. As we said before, big grain of salt here. We’re leaning towards this one not being true, but it’s a fun bit of fan-fiction nonetheless.

The leak claims that a 30th Anniversary pack will release on December 21, 2021, celebrating Bungie’s 30th anniversary in Destiny 2 with crossovers not only with Halo, but also other Bungie titles Myth, Pathways into Darkness, Oni, and Marathon.

Halo: -Sniper (Heavy Exotic) -Gravity Hammer (Heavy Exotic) -Battle Rifle (Legendary) -CE Magnum (Legendary)

Marathon: -Shotgun

Myth: -Claymore

Paths and Darkness [sic]: -Grenade Launcher

Oni: -Not sure yet (maybe Season Pass armor)



This event/pack will reportedly include a gun-only PvP mode called “Hardware,” (no abilities, supers, etc.), four new PvP maps (two new and two returning from Destiny 1), a special event getting Strange Coins from The Nine to buy Gjallarhorn from Xur, and a dungeon with returning Destiny 1 weapons. It’s also rumored to include armor cosmetics that are Halo-themed. The 30th Anniversary Pack will reportedly cost $20, but it’s unclear what’s part of the pack and what will be part of a free update at that time. Additionally, a lot of things could potentially change before it ultimately ships, if this leak bears any weight at all. Which it most likely doesn’t, for a number of reasons.

In some ways, it seems like the 30th Anniversary Pack is being staged as a kind of “Season 15.5,” bigger than a Seasonal Event but smaller than a full Season to bridge the gap between Season 15 launching in August 2021 and The Witch Queen/Season 16’s release in early 2022 (reported to be February 22, 2022). Whether its staged that way by Bungie itself or by some overzealous fanfiction writer trying to get invisible internet points remains to be seen.

TheGamePost, who first reported on these leaks, notes that “we’ve seen Bungie using some quotes from Halo including, ‘Don’t make a promise…’, ‘I need a weapon…’, and ‘You know the music…’,” which could be hints about what’s coming, or it could just be Bungie leaning into its history.

If you want to view the full Pastebin document for yourself, you can see it here, but be warned, there are potentially major spoilers for what is to come (or potentially a massive bit of fanfiction to hype you up for something that won’t end up being real).

Some have noted their own apprehension about the legitimacy of the document, noting that much of it seems to be written from a more recent perspective (referencing the Presage mission) despite claiming to be written back in January (well before Presage launched for players). Others have pointed out contradictions throughout the document, though some claim this could be because it was a document updated by numerous people over time. If that’s the case however, it puts the created/modified date of January 2021 into question, creating more issues with its accuracy.

Whether true or not, Bungie does need to have something ready to go to fill the gap of time with The Witch Queen pushed out to early 2022. Season 15 will launch in August, that means an extra two to three months tacked onto the end of the season before the new expansion arrives. Bungie will have to do something to extend the season until Witch Queen arrives.

It will be just over a month before we find out just how accurate the leak is. With the information now sufficiently dated to July 14th, Bungie’s reveal of The Witch Queen, Season 15, and the future of Destiny 2 on August 24th will either confirm details or blow the lid off of this fake. For now, it’s at least a fun read, particularly if you don’t mind potential spoilers. Just don’t take it too seriously until we hear more official news directly from Bungie itself.

[Source: Reddit; Via: TheGamePost]