Details are scarce right now, but Bungie has scheduled a Destiny 2 showcase for August 24th, intended to show off next year’s The Witch Queen expansion. If it follows the format from prior years’ expansion reveals, we’ll also get a good look at the future of Destiny 2 in general, including overall goals and how the expansion will fundamentally alter the Destiny platform moving forward.

While it doesn’t specifically call out The Witch Queen, the logo shown in the image is adapted from the one we were first shown in 2020 when The Witch Queen was announced. “Survive the Truth” is emblazoned above the date of August 24th, suggesting that the “truth” is about to cause some amount of catastrophe for Guardians and the Last City. Right now we don’t have a specific time that the showcase will air, but with about six weeks to go, Bungie has plenty of time to give us additional details about the showcase.

Lack of details hasn’t stopped Destiny fans from theorizing about what’s to come and noticing interesting details from the various teases Bungie has issued.

HMMMMMMMMM I WONDER WHY pic.twitter.com/JZnJpjptbJ — xB1ack0pp5x (@BenMcCarthy935) July 7, 2021

Bungie devs also seem to be really excited about the ability to share what’s coming next, telling people that the date is something people won’t want to miss.

The Witch Queen expansion was delayed earlier this year to early 2022, and another expansion was confirmed to be coming after Lightfall (the expansion that will follow Witch Queen) to close out the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny 2. Those two expansions are expected in early 2023 and early 2024, as long as they aren’t further delayed. Even though The Witch Queen isn’t coming until next year, Bungie is setting the stage for what the Hive goddess will bring to the table, which should include some significant changes to Destiny 2 itself. More than just expansions, Bungie often uses these yearly expansions as whole refreshes for the Destiny experience.

We could potentially also learn more about the company’s plans for expanding Destiny into the transmedia space, which has been teased but not detailed in any way. We could also get more details on Bungie’s plans for extending the final Season of content headed into Witch Queen. Either way, mark August 24th on your calendars to learn what’s coming for Guardians in the future.