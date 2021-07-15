Thanks to a now-deleted Instagram post by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter, fans are speculating that Insomniac Games is already hard at work on a sequel to the hugely successful Spider-Man and its expansion.

Twitter user @ErfanManavi spotted an update from Jeter in which he’s wearing motion capture suit and gear. He didn’t say what project he’s working on, but fans pointed out that Jeter has only done motion caption work for two games thus far, and both of them are Sony Interactive Entertainment titles: The Last of Us (2013 – Sam) and Miles Morales.

He removed the post — thisiserfan (@ErfanManavi) July 13, 2021

As soon as Jeter’s Instagram post made rounds, he deleted it, but people had understandably taken screenshots by that point (and, well, Google Cache and Web Archive exist).

It’s entirely possibly, of course, that the Instagram post has nothing to do with Insomniac Games or a sequel to Spider-Man. Jeter might have deleted his picture to prevent the speculations from going wild. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Insomniac Games, which has released three successive hits including Miles Morales, is busy working on Spider-Man 2. Considering the success of the first game as well as its expansion, it only makes sense for Sony and Marvel to continue their partnership.

As always, keep your expectations in check. We’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled and update our readers if we find more compelling evidence.