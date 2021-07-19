Ubisoft has revealed a new game under the Tom Clancy umbrella. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter that features customizable characters from Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and The Division as they battle it out across multiple game modes.

Ubisoft San Francisco is in charge of the first-person arena shooter, previously known as Battlecat, that combines fast-paced firefights with a punk rock moshpit. Focusing on authentic shooter gameplay, the team is added an expansive arsenal of weapons and attachments for “precise, satisfying gameplay”. The game will feature modes like 6v6 arena battles, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Escort across a variety of maps. Escort splits players into two teams with attackers escorting a package to the delivery zone while defenders aim to stop them.

The main focus, though, is the characters themselves. Known as Defiants, each customizable character belongs to a faction that will have unique traits, abilities, and an ultra. Four factions will be included upon launch: the Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell), and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy’s The Division). The Wolves act as tanks, the Cleaners are the Assault class, Echelon provides a Support role, while Outcasts completes the roster as the Healers. More classes from various Tom Clancy games will be added post-launch.

Factions and weapon loadouts can be mixed and matched. Once a faction is chosen, players can pick a primary and secondary weapon, different attachments, and a device. If the loadouts aren’t working well against the other team and tactics need to be changed, players can change loadouts as they respawn.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will be arriving on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. The game will feature full cross-play between these platforms when it arrives, although the title doesn’t yet have a release window. Players can register on the game’s website to take part in multiple upcoming beta tests. The first of those will only happen on PC in North America next month, but more are planned for the future.

[Source: Ubisoft]