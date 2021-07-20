IO Interactive has multiple projects in the works. As well as Hitman, there’s Project 007 and a brand new unannounced title as part of a new IP. A series of job listings that appeared yesterday have revealed some interesting details about the latter two of those projects.

Project 007 is a game set in the world of James Bond, but it won’t be based on any movie released so far. It will instead have a completely original story where players “earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story“. The premise gives the studio the chance to design a Secret Agent with a unique appearance that doesn’t have the voice or any similarity to any existing Bond actor. According to a listing for Senior Gameplay Producer, the studio is creating prototypes for “shooting, melee combats and other systems.” They’ve also created a “brand-new animation system” and “a brand-new AI framework.”

These current details are all very vague and that’s because the studio has since altered the listings to remove the more juicy bits. As spotted by @IdleSloth84 on Twitter, the listing originally stated the game would be a third-person stealth action-oriented game, although it would also have adventure elements. The game would also have maps, enemies and challenges that would adapt to the actions of the player. So far it sounds fairly similar to the gameplay seen in the Hitman franchise, although that isn’t terribly surprising.

Meanwhile, details on the studio’s unannounced project are a bit more scarce. Many of the job listings confirm it will be a game that ventures into “the world of emergent multi-player.” This means roles like the Multiplayer Network Programmer have been tasked with altering the studio’s Glacier Engine so that it has multiplayer capabilities. The game is aiming for consoles; while the Gameplay Director description confirms it will be on multiple platforms, we don’t yet know which consoles this will be.

The studio has high hopes for their newest title. The game was previously described as “a bit different and absolutely a love child. It is something our core people, our veteran staff, have been dreaming about for some time.” The Technical Director listing further describes it as “a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience for players,” while that of the Lead Game Designer claims the game will “shape the future for years to come of both our studio and the relationships we’ve built with our players.” As always, we’ll let you know as soon as we hear something more concrete.

[Source: IO Interactive, Twitter]