Sledgehammer Games Gets a New Look Ahead of its Next Game Reveal

“It’s a big year and ‘we can’t wait to share more’ doesn’t even begin to describe our excitement,” Sledgehammer Games opened its latest blog post announcing a brand new versatile look for the studio’s logo. The primary developer behind Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer is also hard at work on this year’s Call of Duty title. They liken the new logo to “having a big date coming up” and going “shopping for new clothes.” This fresh look comes ahead of a reveal expected to take place next month in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Check out the new Sledgehammer Games logo below:

Say hi to our new look pic.twitter.com/1X4I7Ufm8p — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) July 20, 2021

Sledgehammer explained that the new logo is adaptable to how they are feeling at any given time. Similar to the Sony Santa Monica logo update seven years back, which allowed the design to be modular, it will be interesting to see how Sledgehammer uses its new logo going forward. The bright teals and purples of this particular logo announcement don’t exactly evoke the rumored WWII setting of its upcoming Call of Duty project, which makes me very curious what the studio has up its sleeve. There’s also a smaller “SHG” version of the logo, as well as one the retains the iconic “sledgehammer” hammer head icon, keeping that studio history intact.

Early rumors about Sledgehammer’s work on Call of Duty 2021, reportedly titled Vanguard, weren’t positive, though those rumors have since dried up in favor of reports that Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone could have the biggest integration we’ve seen yet. Reports indicate that Activision is preparing to reveal the new Call of Duty title in Warzone next month, similar to how Black Ops Cold War was revealed last year.

In addition to Call of Duty 2021, it’s expected that Sledgehammer is working on some other surprises. The developer recently staffed up in a big way, reported to now be a multi-project studio. Studio leadership has confirmed that they have “multiple projects in development,” but it’s unknown at this time whether that means multiple Call of Duty projects or if Sledgehammer might be stepping beyond the boundaries of Activision’s mega-franchise.

What do you think of the new Sledgehammer Games logo? Do you think it offers any hints about what the company might be working on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

[Source: Sledgehammer Games]