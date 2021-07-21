During its first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Ubisoft told investors that it has plans for an “ambitious” and “surprising” second year of content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the upcoming AC Infinity will “stay true” to the franchise’s DNA.

“We will continue to deliver powerful Assassin’s Creed content over the coming months and years, starting with an ambitious post-launch plan for Valhalla, including the Siege of Paris expansion coming this summer, the release of the Discovery Tour Viking Age, and a very ambitious and surprising second year of content for the first time in the franchise’s history,” said chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet. “We are pushing the live service model to a level that allows Valhalla to be the best performer ever for the franchise to date, and we will be coming with exciting and new news and surprising [announcements], including for the second year of content.”

The recently announced Infinity is still in early stages of development, but Ubisoft assured investors that despite being an evolving online platform, the game will offer “high quality narrative experience” in line with previous Assassin’s Creed games.

“Regarding the project codename Infinity, we have exciting plans for the future that have the potential to significantly expand both the brand’s reach and the recurring profile while holding true to Assassin’s Creed’s legacy of rich narrative experiences,” Duguet continued. “It is in the early stages of development and we will share more details in due time.”

Ubisoft’s sales were down by 17 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

[Source: VGC (1)(2)]