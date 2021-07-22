Keen Games has announced that it has received an investment of $10 million from Hiro Capital and Tencent to publish its spiritual successor to Portal Knights. The unnamed title is an open-world, multiplayer sandbox action RPG “where players can build their own kingdom, explore, fight and adventure together in a world full of mystery.” It’ll support cross-platform play between consoles and PC.

Keen Games revealed that Portal Knights has sold over 3.5 million copies to date and “has been played by millions more.” The studio will use the $10 million investment to self-publish its games going forward.

“We are incredibly excited to start a brand new chapter for Keen Games with the development of our next title and transition to a self-publishing studio.” Jan Joeckel, CEO of Keen Games, said in a press release. “We found in Hiro and Tencent two very strong partners that are aligned with our vision of taking the studio to the next level.”

“We are delighted to be investing in such a stellar team,” added Hiro Capital’s Cherry Freeman. “From the first moments playing their game prototype, we knew that they were on track to bottle lightning again and build upon the success of Portal Knights, a game that has been played and enjoyed by millions of people around the world.”

As for the successor to Portal Knights, it’s expected to release sometime in 2023, and is being built using Keen Games’ new engine that allows developers to create a “massive, living open world that is fully interactive and terraform-able.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.