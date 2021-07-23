When street fighting detective Takayuki Yagami and his sidekick, former-Yakuza member Masaharu Kaito, investigate a mysterious murder in Lost Judgment, they’ll have plenty of new tools to use. The game’s latest trailer focuses on some of Yagami’s fun new abilities and equipment as part of his detective’s toolkit. However, Localization Director Scott Strichart has reminded players that things aren’t all fun and games—the game includes various traumas and dark themes and players need to be in the right frame of mind to cope with them.

Yagami’s investigation will take him to a new city, specifically the Isezaki Ijincho district of Yokohama. He’ll have new investigative actions to help him track down suspects and follow up clues. These include chasing and tailing suspects, disguises to blend into crowds more easily, and the ability to infiltrate buildings stealthily, using parkour to reach difficult places. Search Mode will highlight clues while his new Photography skills will collect evidence of clandestine meetings. New gadgets include the Noise Amp for amplifying distant sounds, the Signal Detector for tracking down those suspicious signals, and the Detective Dog to track down suspects.

Combat has been spruced up with the introduction of a new fighting mode. Joining Tiger and Crane is the new Snake martial art style that allows players to harness the power of an enemy’s attack and throw it right back at them. The trailer also focuses on some of the new School Stories where Yagami will go undercover at Yokohama high school. There are activities like the boxing gym, robotics club, dance club, motorcycle races, skateboarding, and even a chance to play Sonic Fighters. However, the game’s Localization Director Scott Strichart has warned players not to focus too much on the fun stuff the game includes. He warns the game still deals with very dark themes and players need to be mentally prepared to deal with those.

If you’re at all concerned, please look into it before you buy it – your health has to come first and this game isn’t pulling any punches. Take care of yourself, you matter. ❤️ — Scott Strichart (@TriggerRedd) July 22, 2021

Lost Judgment releases on September 24. Those who pre-order the game digitally will get the Quick Start Support Pack that will have items useful to a detective.