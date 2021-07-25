People Can Fly has said that its work on the next Outriders patch is “almost done” but is being held back due to a crashing bug that it’s still in the process of resolving. Once that’s out of the way, the patch will be good to go live, and as promised, it will bring with it numerous buffs.

While patch notes have yet to be revealed, here’s a list of all the buffs included in the patch:

Pyromancer

Feed the Flames The Ammo replenished by the Bullet Absorption mod has been increased to 40% (Previously: 33%)

Volcanic Rounds The Resistance debuff provided by the Susceptibility mod has been increased to 50% (Previously: 34%) The “Reload Boost” and “Lava Shots” Mods have had their perks swapped. Reload Boost will now increase Anomaly Power (Previously: Firepower) Lava Shots will now increase Firepower (Previously: Anomaly Power)

Ash Blast Ash blast has had it’s base skill cooldown reduced by 4 seconds, from 27.5 to 23.5 seconds The buff duration of the Death Sentence mod has been increased by 3 seconds, from 5 to 8 seconds



Trickster

Borrowed Time Reduced the cooldown of Borrowed Time by 5.5 seconds, from 13.5 seconds to 8 seconds

Slow Trap The cooldown of Slow Trap has been reduced by 9.7 seconds, from 30.7 seconds to 21 seconds

Time Rift The cooldown of Time Rift has been reduced by 3.4 seconds, from 15.4 seconds to 12 seconds Increased the DOT damage of the “A Little Bit of Pain” mod by 71% (from base 0.35 AP to 0.6 AP) Condensed the DOT duration of the “A Little Bit Of Pain” mod to 6 seconds (Previously: 10) Increased the Armour and Resistance debuff provided by the “Time Crack” mod to 35% (Previously: 25%) Increased the Weapon Cleave damage provided by the “Pain Transfer” mod to 20% Weapon Damage (Previously: 10% Weapon Damage)



Technomancer

Pain Launcher Reduced the base cooldown of Pain Launcher by 10 seconds, from 40 seconds to 30 seconds Edit: This was mistakenly listed as reduced to 17 due an error on my part. Apologies for the confusion! The actual reduction is to by 10 seconds to 30 seconds CD.

Scrapnel Reduced the base cooldown of Scrapnel by 5 seconds, from 22 seconds to 17 seconds

Freeze Turret The Hail Shot mod has had its SPF set to 1.5 (Previously: 1) SPF controls how much this mod benefits from the Status Power attribute. This change effectively means that the damage increase provided by Hail Shot will increase by 50%, though the effectiveness of this improvement still depends on the character’s Status Power attribute.



Devastator

Boulderdash Using the Skill will now provide significant (65%) damage reduction during it’s animation Players can now press trigger again to use an AOE attack during the run animation

Endless Mass Enemies affected by Endless Mass can now be damaged and killed during the animation Changed the “Wide Horizons” mod so that, on top of the range increase, the mod will allow Endless Mass to ignore the enemy skill “Absorbing Skin” used by Alpha Perforos and Brood Mothers

Reflect Bullets Ending the Skill early will now refund a part of the cooldown (up to 90%)



Universal Buffs

Armor Mod buffs Personal Space will have its damage bonus increased from 15% to 25% Critstack will have it’s Anomaly Power boost increased by 21% (from base 5.79 to 7) Stand Tall will have its base Firepower bonus increased by 20% and its base Anomaly Power by 16%. (From base level 10 Firepower and 15 Anomaly Power to 12 Firepower and 17.5 Anomaly Power) Perseverance Shield will have it’s base shield value increased by 40% (From base 25 to 35) Note: This patch will also fix a bug whereby Perseverance Shield could trigger and grant shield after death Blazing Aegis will have the armor increase it grants increased by 21% (from base 46.35 to 56) Plate Dodger will have its armor value grant increased by 12% (from base 58 to 65) and its duration increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds.

Weapon Mods Anomaly Enhancement will have its co-efficiency increased from 30% Anomaly Power to 40%. **Bone Shrapnel will have its damage increased by 5% (**from base 56.7 to 59.85)



We’ll share patch notes with our readers when they are released.

[Source: Reddit]