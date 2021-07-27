Global entertainment and enterprise video game development company Streamline Media Group has announced the appointment of Shawn Layden to its advisory board. The much-loved former Sony veteran will help shape Streamline’s global strategy for video games and enterprise.

Founded in 2001 in Netherlands and currently headquartered in Malaysia, Streamline Studios – a business division within the media group – has provided support to a number of high-profile video games including Death Stranding, Final Fantasy XV, BioShock Infinite, and more recently, Outriders. Its partners include Capcom, Square Enix, and Microsoft among others.

“We are honored and excited to have Shawn on board as we align on where we see the video games industry going and ultimately how it can provide social-economic mobility for current and future generations,” Streamline Media Group CEO and Co-Founder, Alexander Fernandez, said in a press release. “The lines between media, entertainment, technology, and video games have converged into the Metaverse. Now is the time to build a sustainable structure around it that progresses the evolution of business models and welcomes more people, voices, and talent to shape it.”

“Interactive gaming’s second epoch is ending,” added Layden, who spent 30 years at Sony in various roles. “We are now at a breakout point. The cost of creation is not sustainable. The industry is ripe for disruption. It’s time for someone to come in, break the wheel, and let more people participate. Streamline is exceptional at delivering the ask and is positioned to transform the business.”

Layden’s appointment is part of Streamline’s efforts to expand into the Americas with headquarters in Las Vegas. The company is actively recruiting software engineers and game developers to transform “traditional businesses through the implementation of video game technology.”