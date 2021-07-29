Back 4 Blood is finally getting an open beta, with developer Turtle Rock Studios revealing the beta dates for early access and open beta players. Those who pre-ordered the game will have access to the beta a week earlier than most starting August 5-9, 2021. The open beta will continue from August 12 to August 16, 2021, for everyone else, with both portions available on PS4 and PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles.

The open beta is jam packed with plenty of content and even allows players to enjoy the game via cross-gen and cross-play. With former Left 4 Dead developers at the helm, Turtle Rock Studios is bringing both PvE and PvP “Swarm” game modes, as well as several maps, five playable characters, and much more to enjoy during the beta.

Here’s the full list of content included in the Back 4 Blood Open Beta:

2 PvE Campaign Maps

2 PvE Swarm Mode Maps

5 Playable Cleaner Characters: Mom, Evangelo, Holly, Walker, and Hoffman

5 Playable Ridden Enemies: Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher, and Stinger

Access to the Fort Hope Communal Hub

All Weapons and Gear

Back 4 Blood preorders cost $59.99 for the standard edition and come with a set of special Fort Hope Elite weapon skins, as well as access to the aforementioned early access Open Beta dates. You can also sign up for early access for a chance to participate in the open beta starting August 5, but participation is not guaranteed. Either way, all players can rest assured knowing that they’ll still be able to kick in some Ridden teeth starting August 12 when the open beta goes live.

The new Swarm Mode in particular is a recently revealed game mode that will allow two parties of players to fight against each other as Cleaners and Ridden. Playing as Ridden will require players to coordinate attacks alongside AI-controlled swarms of zombies. The Ridden can also gain mutation points, to upgrade their abilities as well as increase the size of their AI swarms. Cleaners, on the other hand, will have a host of weapons and items that they’ll use to fortify the map and keep the Ridden at bay.

You can check out the official Back 4 Blood open beta trailer below:

[Source: Gamespress, Twitter]