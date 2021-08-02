PlayStation architect Mark Cerny took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal his choice of PlayStation 5 storage expansion: WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe by Western Digital.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs 🙂 Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x — Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021

Cerny’s pick is the SSD with heatsink, which understandably costs more than the variants without heatsink. We shared Amazon prices in our previous article, but do note that the market is volatile and prices have been fluctuating a little. Here’s the price list if you buy directly from Western Digital:

500GB – $169.99 (with Heatsink)

– $169.99 (with Heatsink) 500GB – $149.99 (without Heatsink)

– $149.99 (without Heatsink) 1TB – $249.99 (with Heatsink)

– $249.99 (with Heatsink) 1TB – $229.99 (without Heatsink)

– $229.99 (without Heatsink) 2TB – $549.99 (with Heatsink)

– $549.99 (with Heatsink) 2TB – $529.99 (without Heatsink)

Get details and specifications below:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming. Prepare for the next evolution of speed with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s to get you in quicker, with up to 1,000,000 IOPS for a smooth, responsive and powerful gaming experience

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Sleek heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance

Designed with an M.2 2280 slim, light, and compact form factor

Dimensions (L x W x H) 3.15″ x 0.92″ x 0.35″

Engineered and built with Western Digital 3D NAND to give you the reliability and endurance needed to sustain pro-level performance

We’ll continue to update our readers as more options for storage expansion become available.