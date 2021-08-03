A new limited time event has begun today in Rainbow Six Siege. The Containment event introduces a new Nest Destruction game mode inspired by the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction where players will have to deal with the Chimera Parasite that’s taken over the Consulate.

Nest Destruction pits two teams of five players against each other for control over nests at the French Consulate in Ivory Coast. Attackers are tasked with destroying two minor nests while Defenders have to protect them at all costs, even if this means completely wiping out the other team. Once the minor nests are destroyed, the main Armored Nest is revealed and this must also be eliminated. Each round will give the attackers three minutes to complete their objectives.

The Attackers are comprised of REACT agents, Operators who will have a standard loadout without modifiers, but there will only be a limited number of Operators available for selection. However, the Defenders will be Proteans, an Archæan variant that takes mutated forms of other Operators. These will have maximum speed, Oryx’s Ramah Dash special ability, and additional health. To balance this, they are limited to melee attacks like Aruni’s Punch and barbed wire as a secondary gadget.

Those who take part in the event will also find 33 exclusive items for Operators like IQ, Ace, Blackbeard, Amaru, Zero, Aruni, Jager, Kaid, Mira and Warden. These items include headgear, uniforms, and weapon skins such as the Sentient Growth signature weapon and the Antiparasitic Serum charm. Players who log in during the event period will get a free pack that will contain some of these items. Otherwise they can be found in the in-game Shop as Bundles for each Operator that cost 1680 R6 credits. Otherwise players can take a chance on Containment Alpha Packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown.

The event will run until August 24, so players have three weeks to earn all of the limited-time items. Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Extraction will be released in January 2022 after a brief delay from its original launch date.

[Source: Ubisoft, Twitter]