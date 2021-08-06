Evil Dead: The Game was due to arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year, but this is no longer the case. Developer Saber Interactive has now delayed the game to February 2022 to give the team extra time to polish the title and add a single-player option. Some good news, though: the team promised more information will be coming soon, including a new gameplay video.

Very little has been seen of the co-op and PvP game since its announcement back in December. A gameplay overview trailer showed off some of the new playable characters that will join Ashley J. Williams in his quest to avenge the death of his girlfriend at the hands of the zombie-like Deadites. Both Cheryl Williams and Henry the Red featured in the footage of the co-op and PvP modes. Now it seems like players won’t have to rely on other people to be able to play the game as a single-player option will be included when the game is eventually released.

This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres. — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 5, 2021

The developer promised more news on Evil Dead: The Game would be coming soon in the full message about the delay, which you can read below:

Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022 Hey groovy gamers, we’re targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for! This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres. We want to thank everyone for your understanding and support and please stay tuned for more information about new character updates, pre-order availability, and the next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell.

Players will now have to wait until next year to help Ash Williams reseal the door between worlds. In the meantime, we’ll bring you the new video and character updates as we get them.

