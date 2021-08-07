Publisher Focus Home Interactive has announced the acquisition of Streets of Rage 4 developer, Dotemu.

Under the agreement, Focus Home will hold 77.5 percent of Dotemu’s share capital with the aim of diversifying its portfolio. Dotemu has provided support to a number of high-profile titles like Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and is currently working on a sequel to 1994’s Windjammers among other projects.

“The arrival of Dotemu marks a key step in the acceleration of the Group’s growth and in the diversification of its expertise,” said Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home Interactive. “By enriching our editorial line, we are opening up a new revenue stream and new market shares to conquer in a fast-growing sector.”

Nobileau revealed that Focus Home is looking to add more studios to its family “accelerate our development and expand our offer.”

“While retaining the editorial and strategic independence that has made it so successful, Dotemu will be able to give even greater ambition to its projects and give itself the means to broaden the range of services offered to studios, in order to guarantee the success of their productions on the retro label as well as on the publishing label The Arcade Crew,” added Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu. “We share the same passion for video games, the same desire to improve, as well as the same values of respect and benevolence towards our partners and teams.”

Streets of Rage 4 released to positive reviews from critics and fans. It currently holds a rating of 82/100 (PS4) on Metacritic.