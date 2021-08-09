The Overcooked! franchise has just reached its fifth anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, Ghost Town Games released a free Birthday Party update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat. The update adds new levels, a chef, and a brand new recipe, available now free for all players.

The five new kitchens all have a birthday theme and come with a new Switcheroo mechanic where a walking playing card will teleport players to a new part of the kitchen through a portal on the floor. There’s also a new Tabby Cat chef, a new recipe for making a cup of tea, and rather fetching party hats for everyone. However, it seems like the Onion King is not very willing to share his birthday cake with anyone apart from Kevin.

Ghost Town Games’ co-founder Phil Duncan said:

Five years on, still the most rewarding aspect of working on Overcooked! is getting to see and hear the reaction from players around the world. Seeing the fan art, the music covers, the cosplay and even the occasional tattoo is something I’ll never get used to. Hearing stories about players bonding with friends and loved-ones over their time spent playing the game together is something we’re humbled to have played a part in.

As part of the celebrations, players are being encouraged to share their Overcooked! stories, screenshots, livestreams, gameplay clips and art on the game’s various social media by adding the hashtag #OvercookedBirthday. There are also discounts on Overcooked! All You Can Eat on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4; the game includes all content from the first two games, online multiplayer for the levels from the first title, new chefs, new levels, new outfits for the existing chefs, and more accessibility options. The rest of the franchise will be reduced by up to 80% on PlayStation 4 as well.

[Source: Team 17]