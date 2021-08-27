The rumors surrounding next month’s PlayStation Plus titles are starting to get a little ridiculous. Yet another set of titles has appeared today on Dealabs, meaning there has now been seven titles thrown into the hat as potential suspects. According to information submitted directly to the site’s moderators, the new titles for September 2021 will be Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator Hunting Grounds.

While there would be nothing preventing any of these titles from being included in the PlayStation Plus Instant Games collection, it would mean there would be no day-one releases in this month’s lineup despite Sony’s promise to keep adding these titles to the list. Overcooked! All You Can Eat was released on PlayStation 5 back in November, while Predator Hunting Grounds hit PlayStation 4 in April 2020 and Hitman 2 in 2018. If Sony was to add a day one release to this month’s lineup, they would have a trio of choices that are releasing on September 7. PS5 gamers could potentially have F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch, while PS4 gamers may get Sonic Colors: Ultimate or Bus Simulator. Alternatively there might be a surprise release that’s yet to be revealed.

Other rumored titles have included The Medium, a theory that was denied by developer Bloober Team. This was supposed to be accompanied by Haven and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. Another report mentioned Jett: The Far Shore, although this was also debunked during gamescom’s Opening Night Live show when its release date was revealed to be October 5. Of course, this doesn’t mean it won’t be the day one release included in October’s PlayStation Plus lineup.

As with all rumors, this one is to be taken with a pinch of salt until Sony confirms the official lineup on September 1. For now, Hunters Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are the current PlayStation Plus titles available to download until September 6. Once claimed, they will remain in your library as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

[Source: Dealabs]