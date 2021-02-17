Overcooked! All You Can Eat was initially released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Containing the Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 base games as well as all DLC and updates, it was the definitive package for players on the latest generation of consoles who’d never tried the popular co-op games before. Now the collection is also coming to the generation of consoles on which the games originally launched; All You Can Eat will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 23.

All You Can Eat includes more than 200 levels and 80 chefs from the original two games, as well as seven new levels with new features like guillotines and cannons. There are three new chefs too, and players can also download the Swedish Chef from The Muppets who is still available for free from the PlayStation Store. The game’s graphics have been upgraded to run at 60fps in 4K, and plenty of accessibility options have been added in, like chef indicators more easily visible to color-blind players, a user interface that can be scaled to different sizes, and dyslexia friendly text. Assist Mode also increases level times, increases scores for each meal, and lengthens the time recipes are available, even going as far as to turn off the expiration timer if players wish.

The collection had also added online multiplayer to levels from the first Overcooked! title as these were previously only available in local play. However, Ghost Town Games will be going one step further once the collection has launched on the new platforms, finally releasing the promised cross-platform multiplayer update. The patch will appear for all platforms “soon”, meaning you can set kitchens on fire with your friends regardless of where they are or which console they’re using.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be released on PlayStation 4 on March 23, both digitally and at retail.