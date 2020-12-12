The Game Awards 2020 came and went, and brought with it a number of reveals and announcements. Although we hosted a livestream and shared the highlights with our readers, there were quite a few smaller announcements that may have been overlooked. We’ve compiled them all here for you, so without further ado, let’s jump right in.

Open Roads

Annapurna Interactive and The Fullbright Company announced a road trip adventure, Open Roads, for current and last-gen consoles alongside PC. It’ll be out in 2021.

Returnal

Housemarque’s third-person roguelike shooter, Returnal, will launch for the PS5 on March 19, 2021.

It Takes Two

A Way Out developer’s co-op action-adventure platformer, It Takes Two, will release on current and last-gen consoles alongside PC on March 26, 2021.

Disco Elysium

Open-world RPG Disco Elysium: Final Cut will release on the PS4 and PS5 in March 2021.

F.I.S.T.

Dieselpunk Metroidvania F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is getting a PS5 version in addition to the previously-announced PS4 version. It’ll release in Spring 2021.

NieR Replicant

A minute of gameplay footage appeared at TGA 2020.

Ruined King

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has been delayed, but here’s a gameplay trailer.

Outriders

A new trailer was shown off at TGA 2020.

Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco’s action-RPG, Scarlet Nexus, will release for current and last-gen consoles alongside PC in Summer 2021.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will launch for current and last-gen consoles alongside PC on May 10, 2021. Those who preorder will receive the “Forest Lords Pack” and three-day early access starting May 7th.

Overcooked

Swedish Chef from Disney’s The Muppets is available to download for free in Overcooked! All You Can Eat for a limited time.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 will launch on December 15th.

That’s all, folks!