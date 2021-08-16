Editor’s Note: To support the developers and employees at Activision Blizzard pushing for change, we are covering the games that they are working hard on making. However, we need to acknowledge that the push for change amid the lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture is still ongoing. As those employees seek a shift in the company’s culture, they are still passionately developing games, and we’re highlighting the work they are doing. We will also continue to report on the issues at Activision Blizzard as the employees seek to reform the culture and make it a safer, equal, and more inclusive workplace.

Days after key details about the upcoming Call of Duty Vanguard were leaked, the 2021 Call of Duty reveal date has finally been confirmed officially via an advertisement on the PS Store. According to the advertisement, there will be an official reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard in Warzone on August 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM PT / 6:30 PM BST.

Image: PlayStation Store, via VGC

Warzone data miners leaked the news about Vanguard‘s upcoming reveal last week. The data miners found out multiple details about the game through new files included in Warzone‘s Season 5 update, which also revealed that Vanguard is planned to release on November 5, 2021.

Additionally, the data miners confirmed long held rumors that Call of Duty: Vanguard primarily revolves around multiple theaters of war from WWII, something which has also been officially teased by a few Call of Duty content creators over the past few days (see the header image at the top of the page). One insiders also claims that the game will feature historically accurate maps and dynamic weather. Finally, the datamining revealed that there will be three editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard as well as an early access open beta, though those dates and details have not been confirmed.

While Activision continues to issue takedown notices on other leaked information and footage, the PS Store advertisement specifically mentions that the game will be revealed in Warzone on August 19, 2021. Vanguard’s reveal later this week would also confirm suspicions as to why Activision decided to skip appearing in this year’s E3, following the same reveal model it used last year with Black Ops Cold War (which ended up being a very popular in-game event). Though, it could also be related to recent allegations of abuse within the company as well as the departure of its more prominent members.

This is also in line with the Warzone teasers that have popped up recently, and an unnamed female sniper that has been showing up at the end of matches to kill the winning player as they try to extract. If the rest of the rumors are true, this also means that fans will likely get to see a PlayStation beta test of the game from September 10 to 12, and an all-platform beta test on September 16 to 20.

