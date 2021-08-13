Following Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Season 5 update, dataminers discovered information pertaining to the upcoming title in the game’s files.

The information unearthed confirms that game is titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is set World War II, and is apparently scheduled for release on November 5th. Dataminers found images of Vanguard as well but publisher Activision has been actively issuing takedown notices so we are unable to host them here. However, you can head over to the source links below to view them. The artwork is still up at the time of this writing but we can’t guarantee it’ll still be there when you get to it.

In addition to the above, the leak reveals three editions of Vanguard: standard, cross-gen, and ultimate. The cross-gen bundle means that those who purchase the standard version on last-gen platforms won’t be entitled to free next-gen upgrades.

Last but not least, the leak mentions early access open beta. Lucas, Polina, and Wade Operator skins can also be seen alongside weapons like the Breacher assault rifle, Snowstorm marksman rifle, and Thunderhead submachine gun.

According to reliable Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson, Vanguard will feature historically accurate maps and dynamic weather.

While it has been issuing takedown notices, Activision acknowledged the leak on Twitter via a meme tweet but understandably didn’t confirm or deny anything. According to Henderson, a reveal is planned for Wednesday, August 19th.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of the recent Activision Blizzard allegations, which we will continue to cover alongside the publisher’s games.

[Source: MP1st, Twitter]