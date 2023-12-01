Call of Duty Skill-Based Matchmaking Controversy Prompts Activision Statement

Call of Duty‘s controversial skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system has prompted a statement from Activision, making this the first time the hotly debated issue has been officially addressed. SBMM has been a sore point due to its exploitation, and Activision says it has been listening to the discourse.

Call of Duty teams will talk more about matchmaking in the near future

Activision’s statement was sent to fan site CharlieINTEL as well as Call of Duty influencers. The company acknowledged players’ grievances but added that it has spent over ten years improving the series’ matchmaking system, with insights from players as well as its services teams.

It all comes down to taking the best approach, Activision says, and there are a lot of factors to consider. “It’s a large effort that we’ve worked on for many years, and our approach combines latency, search time, and skill, along with many other factors, to try to find the best match experience for you,” the statement reads. “Talking about this topic in detail can be hard, and we haven’t spent the time to pull together all of our work to share with you our insights and improvements over the many years.”

Activision says it’ll share more details following the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1.