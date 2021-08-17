Mortal Shell publisher Playstack has announced that the game’s The Virtuous Cycle DLC, which will release tomorrow (August 18th), will be free for existing owners for five days. This means that if you own the game, you can grab the DLC between August 18th and 23rd on the same platform for free, and keep it. When the promotion ends, The Virtuous Cycle will be available for $7.99.

“Since we launched Mortal Shell back in August 2020 we have been thinking about how to give our fans something truly special that demonstrates our sincere appreciation for their support,” Playstack’s Kiron Ramdewar said in a press release. “The Virtuous Cycle expansion has been packed with content that fans of the genre will love, and provides a new unique way to experience the rich Mortal Shell universe. We can’t wait to see how new and old players will tackle our new roguelike mode when venturing into the depths of Fallgrim.”

An official overview of the content reads:

The Virtuous Cycle is a game-altering roguelike expansion for the award winning Mortal Shell. Prove your resolve once more, foundling. A blackened sky will be your only certainty as you descend once again through an ever-shifting and never forgiving landscape. Adapt, salvage, invest, and enhance to escape this unending abyss. Beware, upon death, a new cycle will begin…

Mortal Shell is available on both current-gen and last-gen platforms. As a reminder, if you own the PS4 version of the game, you can grab the PS5 upgrade for free.