Just days after announcing Mortal Shell’s digital release date of August 18th, publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have unveiled plans for a physical edition. Apparently, such release is due in large part to popular demand. Thus, those interested in the Soulslike will be pleased to learn the physical edition’s launch is not far off. A retail version of Mortal Shell will go on sale for PS4, PC, and Xbox One on October 2nd in North America and Europe.

The boxed edition will retail for $29.99 and comes with a few extra goodies. In this packaging for Mortal Shell, customers can expect to receive a fold-out poster and softback art book, the latter of which includes previously unseen concept and character art.

Playstack and Cold Symmetry unveiled news of Mortal Shell’s physical release in the following tweet:

We’ve been stunned by the number of requests for a physical release of Mortal Shell. Today we’re delighted to answer those requests. Mortal Shell physical edition is coming October 2, shortly after the digital release on August 18. More info: https://t.co/p9qvetsX6N pic.twitter.com/qRIatLJmZA — Mortal Shell (@MortalShellGame) August 13, 2020

Additional information on the game’s website notes that the extra time required for manufacturing and distribution can explain the several weeks between the digital edition’s arrival and that of the boxed version. The write-up also confirms that production on the physical edition is already underway. As of writing, preorder details have yet to go live.

Cold Symmetry, a small group comprised of 15 staff members, announced Mortal Shell earlier this year. The crux of this particular Soulslike is the player’s ability to inhabit the shells of lost warriors to adopt their unique skills.

[Source: Mortal Shell on Twitter]