To thank fans for their ongoing support, developer Cold Symmetry released a content update for Soulslike Mortal Shell. The free update, dubbed “Rotten Autumn,” boasts several new additions, including a brand-new photo mode, alternate boss battle music from Rotting Christ, 10 additional Shell Shades, and more. Cold Symmetry rolled out the “Rotten Autumn” content yesterday across all platforms.

Get a closer look at “Rotten Autumn’s” photo mode, Shell Shades, and other extras in the trailer linked below:

The complete list of everything featured in the update is listed as follows, courtesy of Mortal Shell’s official website:

10 Unique Shell Shades (Sanna see Solomon’s wearing Dracula-inspired war-paint? Or Eredrim’s looking totally badass with a new regal yellow trim?)

A new mini-quest centered on Gorf, the game’s enigmatic amphibian

A powerful new photo mode (it’s seriously amazing)

An alternative boss fight soundtrack, courtesy of death metal legends Rotting Christ (We heard you loved them in our release date trailer)

Cold Symmetry and publisher PlayStack unleashed Mortal Shell in August to generally favorable reviews across the board. While some reviewers and players laud it as an experience that counts among the best Soulslike games, there are others who disagree. However, the general consensus suggests it’s a world well worth diving into for fans of the genre.

Mortal Shell is available digitally for the PS4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One platforms. A physical release for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title should hit store shelves next month on November 3rd.

[Source: Cold Symmetry]