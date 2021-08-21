Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, has said that he wants first-party developers to continue making “fiercely daring” choices in their games, like God of War‘s new direction and The Last of Us Part II‘s narrative structure.

In a lengthy interview with Game Informer, Hulst lauded Sony studios for being “really brave” and crafting experiences that “push the envelope.”

“I encourage our teams to be fiercely daring in their choices, and they are, but it also means that I have to back them,” Hulst said. “I think that our teams have been really brave, and that that’s not just with entire franchise pivots, but it’s also going into Norse mythology on God of War, it’s The Last of Us Part II’s narrative structure and creating an experience that is incredibly compelling but not necessarily comfortable for the player at all times. I back that; I want us to push the envelope and seek the boundaries of our medium and the state of the art of storytelling. I think that is why we do what we do with PlayStation.”

Hulst reiterated that Sony wants its platforms to offer diverse experiences regardless of whether they’re AAA games or smaller, independent titles.

“I want the games to be both bigger and smaller and in different genres,” he added while pointing towards the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup as an example of variety. He also said that Sony has “a lot more” projects in the works that it hasn’t announced yet.

Sony previously said that it has 25 titles in development, over half of which are new IP.

[Source: Game Informer]