Industry insider and journalist Jeff Grubb has claimed that NetherRealm Studios is currently prioritizing Mortal Kombat 12‘s development over the next Injustice due to uncertainty surrounding its future under WB Games.

According to Grubb, Mortal Kombat 12 is a safer bet than Injustice, partly because the latter involves licensing agreements that can complicate matters should Warner Bros. want to offload NetherRealm. Additionally, Mortal Kombat is a money-maker.

“It lines up with the reality and it lines up with what I’ve heard, where Mortal Kombat 12 would make the most sense because that’s a game they know will make money, it will sell well,” Grubb said in a GiantBomb video (via Video Games Chronicle). “Mortal Kombat 11 was great, it’s doing well, but if you come out with Mortal Kombat 12 it will also sell and do well. At the same time, you don’t have to use any of these Batman or Superman characters that might be tied up in licensing if you try to get rid of NetherRealm or sell it to whoever.”

In July, WB Games denied reports that it’s looking to sell NetherRealm. The company released a statement after Windows Central’s Jez Corden claimed to have seen a document pertaining to the potential sale of NetherRealm and LEGO developer TT Games.

“I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger,” a WB spokesperson said.

Given Grubb’s excellent track record, it’s likely that WB is considering, or has considered, a sale. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: GiantBomb via VGC]